    Soldiers from the U.S. and Norway train Armed Forces of Ukraine

    BY, GERMANY

    05.12.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Low 

    7th Army Training Command

    Soldiers from the U.S. and Norway train Armed Forces of Ukraine artillerymen on the M109 self-propelled howitzer as part of security assistance packages at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 12, 2022.

    This work, Soldiers from the U.S. and Norway train Armed Forces of Ukraine, by SSG Ashley Low, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

