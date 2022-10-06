Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BROLL EUCOM shows solidarity through Pride Walk

    U.S. ARMY GARRISON STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    06.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Krystal Wright 

    AFN Stuttgart

    In honor of pride month, U.S. European Command hosted a Pride Walk June 10th, 2022, at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany. Col. Ryan Roseberry, U.S. European Command Headquarters commandant, shares how the military values diversity.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 08:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847405
    VIRIN: 220610-F-HJ874-0002
    Filename: DOD_109060772
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: U.S. ARMY GARRISON STUTTGART, BW, DE

    TAGS

    diversity
    equal opportunity
    observance
    inclusion
    LGBTQ+

