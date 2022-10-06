BROLL EUCOM shows solidarity through Pride Walk

In honor of pride month, U.S. European Command hosted a Pride Walk June 10th, 2022, at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany. Col. Ryan Roseberry, U.S. European Command Headquarters commandant, shares how the military values diversity.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 08:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847405
|VIRIN:
|220610-F-HJ874-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109060772
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|U.S. ARMY GARRISON STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
