    1/2 MCCRE: Day/Night Live Fire Culminating Event B-Roll

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Cpl. Timothy Fowler 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in the final live-fire events during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 14, 2022. This type of training evolution is a culminating event designed to formally evaluate a unit’s combat readiness operation abilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Timothy Fowler)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 08:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847402
    VIRIN: 220615-M-XY363-0001
    PIN: 987654
    Filename: DOD_109060764
    Length: 00:05:01
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    This work, 1/2 MCCRE: Day/Night Live Fire Culminating Event B-Roll, by Cpl Timothy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    range
    APEX
    exercise
    G-36
    MCCRE
    IPEX

