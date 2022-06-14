U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in the final live-fire events during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 14, 2022. This type of training evolution is a culminating event designed to formally evaluate a unit’s combat readiness operation abilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Timothy Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 08:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847402
|VIRIN:
|220615-M-XY363-0001
|PIN:
|987654
|Filename:
|DOD_109060764
|Length:
|00:05:01
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, 1/2 MCCRE: Day/Night Live Fire Culminating Event B-Roll, by Cpl Timothy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
