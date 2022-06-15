55 From The Field - Sacramento District VA Outpatient Clinic Construction

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers, talks with Lt. Col. Kevin Arnett, San Francisco District commander, and Julie Beagle, San Francisco District Environmental Planning Section chief, about the Upper Guadalupe River Flood Risk Management General Reevaluation Report currently being studied in San Jose, Calif.



Learn more about the District's support to the Department of Veterans Affairs at https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Department-of-Veterans-Affairs/