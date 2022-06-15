Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    55 From The Field - Sacramento District VA Outpatient Clinic Construction

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers, talks with Lt. Col. Kevin Arnett, San Francisco District commander, and Julie Beagle, San Francisco District Environmental Planning Section chief, about the Upper Guadalupe River Flood Risk Management General Reevaluation Report currently being studied in San Jose, Calif.

    Learn more about the District's support to the Department of Veterans Affairs at https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Department-of-Veterans-Affairs/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 08:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 847401
    VIRIN: 220615-A-OI229-742
    Filename: DOD_109060753
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: STOCKTON, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55 From The Field - Sacramento District VA Outpatient Clinic Construction, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VA
    USACE
    Sacramento District
    Construction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT