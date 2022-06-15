Mrs. Caryn Haire explains the importance of Juneteenth. Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, when president Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. Juneteenth celebrates the day when Major General Gordon Granger enacted General Order No. 3, informing people in Texas that slaves were emancipated.
