    Juneteenth

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.15.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Mrs. Caryn Haire explains the importance of Juneteenth. Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, when president Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. Juneteenth celebrates the day when Major General Gordon Granger enacted General Order No. 3, informing people in Texas that slaves were emancipated.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 06:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 847382
    VIRIN: 220615-F-VB704-1001
    Filename: DOD_109060714
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Juneteenth, by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    35th Fighter Wing
    Juneteenth
    Mrs. Caryn Haire

