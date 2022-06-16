Short remarks by NATO Secretary General and US Secretary of Defense

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Short remarks by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III ahead of the meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence in Brussels on 16 June 2022.

Meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence

Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.