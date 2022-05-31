Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Summer Safety

    AZUSA, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Video by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Robert Moreno, senior park ranger for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, provides summer safety advice while walking the upper San Gabriel River hiking trail May 31 in Azusa, California.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 02:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 847334
    VIRIN: 220531-A-RY318-907
    Filename: DOD_109060437
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: AZUSA, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Summer Safety, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    life jackets
    summer safety
    water safety
    Los Angeles District
    Azusa California
    San Gabriel River
    USACESPL
    Santa Fe Dam Recreational Park
    Robert Moreno

