126th and 189th Aviation Regiments conduct field training rescue operations

Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) Soldiers from Detachment 1, Golf Company, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment and Detachment 1, Golf Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment plan and execute rescue hoist operations using UH-60 Black Hawks at Hilo, Hawaii, June 10-13, 2022. The two-regiment operation included joint efforts between flight operations, UH-60 helicopter repairers, petroleum supply specialists, flight paramedics, flight crew chief, pilots and U.S. Air Force weather forecasters. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Tonia Ciancanelli)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 20:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847320
|VIRIN:
|220612-Z-NE321-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109060172
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|HILO, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
