Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    126th and 189th Aviation Regiments conduct field training rescue operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HILO, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2022

    Video by Pfc. Tonia Ciancanelli 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG) Soldiers from Detachment 1, Golf Company, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment and Detachment 1, Golf Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment plan and execute rescue hoist operations using UH-60 Black Hawks at Hilo, Hawaii, June 10-13, 2022. The two-regiment operation included joint efforts between flight operations, UH-60 helicopter repairers, petroleum supply specialists, flight paramedics, flight crew chief, pilots and U.S. Air Force weather forecasters. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Tonia Ciancanelli)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 20:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847320
    VIRIN: 220612-Z-NE321-1004
    Filename: DOD_109060172
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: HILO, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 126th and 189th Aviation Regiments conduct field training rescue operations, by PFC Tonia Ciancanelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MEDEVAC
    CH-47
    117th MPAD
    USARPAC
    CH-47 Chinook
    Black Hawk helicopter
    National Guard
    UH-60M
    126th Aviation Regiment
    Aviation Training
    HIARNG
    189th Aviation Regiment
    USINDOPACOM
    126th and 189th Aviation Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT