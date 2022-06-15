Alaska National Guardsmen compete in Adjutant General's Match 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847317" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Eighteen teams of four Alaska National Guard service members battled for the title of marksmanship champions during the annual Adjutant General’s Match held at Pedneau and Sportsfire marksmanship ranges June 1-4.



The Adjutant General’s Match serves as a training program for Soldiers and Airmen to test their basic marksmanship abilities and learn new skills through a series of combat rifle and pistol qualification tables. Through this program, the competitors can take what they learned back to their units as marksmanship mentors.



A total of 77 competitors from the Alaska Army National Guard, Alaska Air National Guard and Alaska State Defense Force cycled through various combat rifle and pistol qualification tables throughout the four-day competition. The top team and top eight individual competitors in the pistol and rifle qualification tables earned several awards as well as a spot on the coveted Governor’s Twenty state marksmanship team.