    Alaska National Guardsmen compete in Adjutant General's Match 2022

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kathryn Mazos-Vega 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Eighteen teams of four Alaska National Guard service members battled for the title of marksmanship champions during the annual Adjutant General’s Match held at Pedneau and Sportsfire marksmanship ranges June 1-4.

    The Adjutant General’s Match serves as a training program for Soldiers and Airmen to test their basic marksmanship abilities and learn new skills through a series of combat rifle and pistol qualification tables. Through this program, the competitors can take what they learned back to their units as marksmanship mentors.

    A total of 77 competitors from the Alaska Army National Guard, Alaska Air National Guard and Alaska State Defense Force cycled through various combat rifle and pistol qualification tables throughout the four-day competition. The top team and top eight individual competitors in the pistol and rifle qualification tables earned several awards as well as a spot on the coveted Governor’s Twenty state marksmanship team.

    This work, Alaska National Guardsmen compete in Adjutant General's Match 2022, by SSG Kathryn Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska National Guard
    Adjutant General's Match
    Alaska State Defense Force
    TAG Match 2022

