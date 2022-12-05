Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MyNavy HR Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

    05.12.2022

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    During #AAPIHeritageMonth, MyNavy HR celebrates the innumerable contributions and accomplishments of the generations of AAPI Sailors. Tune in as Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, commander of Naval Service Training Command, highlights a few trailblazers, past and present.
    #AAPIHM

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 19:22
    Category: PSA
    This work, MyNavy HR Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

