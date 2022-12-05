During #AAPIHeritageMonth, MyNavy HR celebrates the innumerable contributions and accomplishments of the generations of AAPI Sailors. Tune in as Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture, commander of Naval Service Training Command, highlights a few trailblazers, past and present.
#AAPIHM
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 19:22
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|847315
|VIRIN:
|211706-N-AX638-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_109060064
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MyNavy HR Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT