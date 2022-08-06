Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A day in the life of a military working dog

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Military Working Dog Gigi tells her story at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. Military Working Dogs are essential to the safety and security of installations and their handlers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 19:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847309
    VIRIN: 220608-F-WB681-042
    Filename: DOD_109060041
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A day in the life of a military working dog, by SrA Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    patrol
    Military Working Dog
    controlled aggression
    92nd SFS

