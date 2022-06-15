Kite Presentation

Col. Christopher Tomlinson, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, recently visited the Sagami Giant Kites Center for a unique bilateral exchange!
|06.15.2022
|06.15.2022 18:57
|Package
|847305
|220615-A-AB123-001
|DOD_109060003
|00:01:59
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|0
|0
