PCS Season is upon us and we are here to help with some tips from RDML Stu Satterwhite, Commander MyNavy Career Center. Check out this short video to help you prepare for an upcoming packout and be sure to contact the Human Resources Service Center with any problems or questions. We have the PCS Special Support Team ready to assist Sailors and their families with everything PCS related at 833.330.MNCC. #PCS #HRSC #PCSSpecialSupportTeam #MNCC