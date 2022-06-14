Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PCS Season is Upon Us

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    PCS Season is upon us and we are here to help with some tips from RDML Stu Satterwhite, Commander MyNavy Career Center. Check out this short video to help you prepare for an upcoming packout and be sure to contact the Human Resources Service Center with any problems or questions. We have the PCS Special Support Team ready to assist Sailors and their families with everything PCS related at 833.330.MNCC. #PCS #HRSC #PCSSpecialSupportTeam #MNCC

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 19:20
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 847293
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1001
    Filename: DOD_109059922
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PCS Season is Upon Us, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NAVY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT