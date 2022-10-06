The 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron hosted a ground transportation rodeo including multiple units on base as well as a unit from Pope Army Airfield. The rodeo challenged on various job related skills through timed obstacle courses.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 16:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847275
|VIRIN:
|220610-F-XN600-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109059674
|Length:
|00:04:42
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th LRS ground transportation rodeo broll stringer, by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
