    4th LRS ground transportation rodeo broll stringer

    NC, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    The 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron hosted a ground transportation rodeo including multiple units on base as well as a unit from Pope Army Airfield. The rodeo challenged on various job related skills through timed obstacle courses.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 16:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847275
    VIRIN: 220610-F-XN600-001
    Filename: DOD_109059674
    Length: 00:04:42
    Location: NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th LRS ground transportation rodeo broll stringer, by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    forklift
    rodeo
    ground transportation
    Pope
    SJAFB
    4FW

