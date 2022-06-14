Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy Garrison deputy commander provides remarks during 2022 Army Birthday Celebration

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Chad Maynard speaks to event-goers June 14, 2022, during the installation celebration of the Army's 247th birthday at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy held a wide variety of events to celebrate the day. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 16:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847274
    VIRIN: 220614-A-OK556-025
    Filename: DOD_109059645
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison deputy commander provides remarks during 2022 Army Birthday Celebration, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Army Birthday Celebration
    Fort McCoy Garrison
    Lt. Col. Chad Maynard

