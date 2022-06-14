Fort McCoy Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Chad Maynard speaks to event-goers June 14, 2022, during the installation celebration of the Army's 247th birthday at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy held a wide variety of events to celebrate the day. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 16:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847274
|VIRIN:
|220614-A-OK556-025
|Filename:
|DOD_109059645
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Garrison deputy commander provides remarks during 2022 Army Birthday Celebration, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
