Video Package for Cyber Shield 2022 at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock, Arkansas June 12, 2022. Cyber Shield 2022 is the Department of Defense's largest unclassified inter-agency and joint national level training cyber defense exercise which includes representation from 20 states plus Guam.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 16:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847265
|VIRIN:
|220615-A-XJ169-419
|Filename:
|DOD_109059514
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cyber Shield 2022 Video Package, by SGT Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
