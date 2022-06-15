Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cyber Shield 2022 Video Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Video by Sgt. Trenton Fouche 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Video Package for Cyber Shield 2022 at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock, Arkansas June 12, 2022. Cyber Shield 2022 is the Department of Defense's largest unclassified inter-agency and joint national level training cyber defense exercise which includes representation from 20 states plus Guam.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 16:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847265
    VIRIN: 220615-A-XJ169-419
    Filename: DOD_109059514
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Shield 2022 Video Package, by SGT Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Robinson
    National Guard
    information technology
    Cyber Shield 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT