    Austin, Milley Hold Press Conference on Ukraine

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    06.15.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Army Gen. Mark A. Milley brief the news media on a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels. Defense ministers and chiefs of defense from around the world discuss the crisis and other security issues facing NATO allies and partners.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 15:17
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 847264
    Filename: DOD_109059485
    Length: 00:35:18
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE 

