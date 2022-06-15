Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Army Gen. Mark A. Milley brief the news media on a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels. Defense ministers and chiefs of defense from around the world discuss the crisis and other security issues facing NATO allies and partners.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 15:17
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|847264
|Filename:
|DOD_109059485
|Length:
|00:35:18
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Austin, Milley Hold Press Conference on Ukraine, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT