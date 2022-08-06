Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michael Clauss brings history to life at USARCENT

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Video by Spc. Amber Cobena 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Michael Clauss, Command Historian for U.S. Army Central, describes one of his favorite historic artifacts at USARCENT. This historic piece is an M1913 Patton Saber, designed by then-2nd Lt. George Patton.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 15:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847262
    VIRIN: 220608-A-UH812-005
    Filename: DOD_109059459
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 

    This work, Michael Clauss brings history to life at USARCENT, by SPC Amber Cobena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARCENT
    People First
    Army Heritage Month
    WhoWeArcent

