Michael Clauss, Command Historian for U.S. Army Central, describes one of his favorite historic artifacts at USARCENT. This historic piece is an M1913 Patton Saber, designed by then-2nd Lt. George Patton.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 15:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847262
|VIRIN:
|220608-A-UH812-005
|Filename:
|DOD_109059459
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Michael Clauss brings history to life at USARCENT, by SPC Amber Cobena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT