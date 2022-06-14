U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's free Gains in the Education of Math and Science (GEMS) summer program for students in sixth, seventh, and eighth grades is full of hands-on, educational fun!
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 12:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847243
|VIRIN:
|220614-A-IK096-464
|Filename:
|DOD_109058984
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground teaches STEM to local youths, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
