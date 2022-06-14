Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground teaches STEM to local youths

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's free Gains in the Education of Math and Science (GEMS) summer program for students in sixth, seventh, and eighth grades is full of hands-on, educational fun!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 12:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847243
    VIRIN: 220614-A-IK096-464
    Filename: DOD_109058984
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground teaches STEM to local youths, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT