USDOL Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary and a US Military Veteran, James Rodriguez

U.S. Department of Labor Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary and a US Military Veteran, James Rodriguez, visited the Edison Training Center for a tour of the facility this month. With him was #EASCarpenters and Veterans themselves, Michael Rettino, Dylan DiPillo, and Nicholas Phelan of LU 254.



Watch the video of James discussing the importance of Helmets to Hardhats and the unions efforts to recruit and train veterans.