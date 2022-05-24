Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USDOL Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary and a US Military Veteran, James Rodriguez

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of Labor

    U.S. Department of Labor Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary and a US Military Veteran, James Rodriguez, visited the Edison Training Center for a tour of the facility this month. With him was #EASCarpenters and Veterans themselves, Michael Rettino, Dylan DiPillo, and Nicholas Phelan of LU 254.

    Watch the video of James discussing the importance of Helmets to Hardhats and the unions efforts to recruit and train veterans.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 12:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847240
    VIRIN: 220524-O-D0443-001
    Filename: DOD_109058958
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US

    TAGS

    VETS
    Department of Labor
    Veterans' Employment and Training Service
    James Rodriguez
    Hire VETS

