Eagle Week Competition

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, partake in multiple events during Eagle Week on Fort Bragg, NC, June 14, 2022. Eagle Week is a week-long event commemorating past and current 37th Engineer Battalion Paratroopers with activities to honor the history, tradition, and heritage of 37th Engineer Battalion. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rognie Ortiz Vega)
|06.14.2022
|06.15.2022 13:50
|B-Roll
|847238
|220601-A-OQ670-653
|DOD_109058932
|00:01:03
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|1
|1
