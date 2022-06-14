Eagle Week Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, partake in multiple events during Eagle Week on Fort Bragg, NC, June 14, 2022. Eagle Week is a week-long event commemorating past and current 37th Engineer Battalion Paratroopers with activities to honor the history, tradition, and heritage of 37th Engineer Battalion. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rognie Ortiz Vega)