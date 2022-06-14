Eagle Week Competition

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Pfc. Rognie OrtizVega 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, partake in multiple events during Eagle Week on Fort Bragg, NC, June 14, 2022. Eagle Week is a week-long event commemorating past and current 37th Engineer Battalion Paratroopers with activities to honor the history, tradition, and heritage of 37th Engineer Battalion. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rognie Ortiz Vega)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 13:50
    Category: B-Roll
    TAGS

    Paratroopers
    Airborne
    All American
    All the way

