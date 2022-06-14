Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Reenlistment Ceremony to Remember

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Spc. Nathaniel Gayle 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    The Fayetteville community came to honor Soldiers assigned to Fort Bragg, N.C. during the Fayetteville Woodpeckers' U.S. Army's birthday celebration, June 14. The event featured a traditional cake cutting ceremony and an oath of reenlistment for 15 Soldiers spread across XVIII Airborne Corps.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 13:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847237
    VIRIN: 220614-A-TC177-505
    Filename: DOD_109058918
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Reenlistment Ceremony to Remember, by SPC Nathaniel Gayle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Modernization
    XVIIIABC
    America's Contingency Corps
    SkyDragons

