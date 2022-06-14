A Reenlistment Ceremony to Remember

The Fayetteville community came to honor Soldiers assigned to Fort Bragg, N.C. during the Fayetteville Woodpeckers' U.S. Army's birthday celebration, June 14. The event featured a traditional cake cutting ceremony and an oath of reenlistment for 15 Soldiers spread across XVIII Airborne Corps.
