Washington Foreign Press Center Briefing with Amb.-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice Van Schaack on Russian War Crimes in Ukraine
DC, UNITED STATES
06.15.2022
Courtesy Video
Washington Foreign Press Center Briefing with Amb.-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice Van Schaack on Russian War Crimes in Ukraine.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 12:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|847236
|Filename:
|DOD_109058901
|Length:
|00:24:07
|Location:
|DC, US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Washington Foreign Press Center Briefing with Amb.-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice Van Schaack on Russian War Crimes in Ukraine
LEAVE A COMMENT