The Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormuth, visited Rock Island Arsenal on June 6th.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 12:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847235
|VIRIN:
|220606-A-IK992-266
|Filename:
|DOD_109058866
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Secretary of the Army Visits Rock Island Arsenal, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
