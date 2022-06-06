Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Army Visits Rock Island Arsenal

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    The Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormuth, visited Rock Island Arsenal on June 6th.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 12:31
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    This work, Secretary of the Army Visits Rock Island Arsenal, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    secretary of the army
    rock island arsenal
    army sustainment command
    sec army
    Christine Wormuth

