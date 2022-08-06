Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron conducts water survival training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron conducted water survival training on June 4, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 12:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847234
    VIRIN: 220608-F-FG097-0001
    Filename: DOD_109058844
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron conducts water survival training, by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    USNORTHCOM
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    USTRANSCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT