Members of the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron conducted water survival training on June 4, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 12:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847234
|VIRIN:
|220608-F-FG097-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109058844
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron conducts water survival training, by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maxwell Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT