Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CE-SOHMS Awareness Campaign Introduction

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OR, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Video by Ernest Henry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    Chris Gaylord kicks off the CE-SOHMS awareness campaign with a brief introduction and teases the importance of a solid safety culture

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 11:47
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 847231
    VIRIN: 220512-A-XB412-960
    Filename: DOD_109058752
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: OR, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CE-SOHMS Awareness Campaign Introduction, by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    culture
    safety
    cesohms

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT