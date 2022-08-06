Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Supply Center Columbus’ Child Development Center garden teaches children about science and cooperation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Video by Stefanie Hauck 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    DSCC Environmental Protection Division Chief Nicole Goicochea guided the children in groups of two and three in the process of planting. Seven Pre-K classes participated in the planting day but all classes at the center tend to the garden each year. The garden is a joint partnership with the DSCC Environmental Protection Division and is in its sixth season.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 11:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847229
    VIRIN: 220608-D-LP749-109
    Filename: DOD_109058746
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Supply Center Columbus’ Child Development Center garden teaches children about science and cooperation, by Stefanie Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    science
    Child Development Center
    garden
    DSCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT