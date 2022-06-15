Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cyber Shield 2022 B Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Video by Sgt. Trenton Fouche 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    B Roll for Cyber Shield 2022 at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock, Arkansas June 12, 2022. Cyber Shield 2022 is the Department of Defense's largest unclassified inter-agency and joint national level training cyber defense exercise which includes representation from 20 states plus Guam.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 11:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847226
    VIRIN: 220615-A-XJ169-847
    Filename: DOD_109058709
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Shield 2022 B Roll, by SGT Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Robinson
    National Guard
    North Little Rock
    CyberShield22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT