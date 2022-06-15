Austin Delivers Opening Remarks for Ukraine Defense Contact Group

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels. Defense ministers and chiefs of defense from around the world discuss the ongoing crisis and other security issues facing U.S. allies and partners.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 09:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|847213
|Filename:
|DOD_109058485
|Length:
|00:06:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
