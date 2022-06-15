EFM SPED Law Video Library Promo

EFM Legal Series SPED pt1
EFMP Special Education Legal Video Library.
This series of videos is intended to provide Air and Space Force members, parents, and practitioners information about special education laws and legal services as they work together to protect the rights of students with special needs. Each video is designed with a targeted topic allowing the viewer to watch videos independently of each other. Air and Space force families seeking assistance with special education law should contact their local base legal assistance office. Contact information for your local base legal assistance office can be found by visiting, https://legalassistance.law.af.mil/.
The POC for this video library is:
Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) Central Cell
AFPC.DP3X.workflow@us.af.mil
Length: 7:42
A Production of AFPC/PA June 2022
