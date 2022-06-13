Agile Rage 22 - Social Media

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air National Guard (ANG) Airmen and aircraft from more than 12 states converge June 4-18, 2022 for the first annual Air National Guard (ANG) Readiness Exercise (REX) Program event, Agile Rage 22. Agile Rage focuses on Air National Guard training priorities and future warfighting concepts. Most notably, Agile Rage brings to the forefront Agile Combat Employment (ACE) capabilities and tests Airmen in an austere combat environment.