    Agile Rage 22 - Social Media

    MI, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Video by Jay Martinez 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air National Guard (ANG) Airmen and aircraft from more than 12 states converge June 4-18, 2022 for the first annual Air National Guard (ANG) Readiness Exercise (REX) Program event, Agile Rage 22. Agile Rage focuses on Air National Guard training priorities and future warfighting concepts. Most notably, Agile Rage brings to the forefront Agile Combat Employment (ACE) capabilities and tests Airmen in an austere combat environment.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 08:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847196
    VIRIN: 220607-Z-WL379-1001
    Filename: DOD_109058234
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: MI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Agile Rage 22 - Social Media, by Jay Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    National Guard
    Agile Combat Employment
    Large Scale Combat Operations
    Agile Rage

