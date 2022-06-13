Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Shinka 22.1: Aerial Delivery

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    06.13.2022

    Video by Sgt. Levi Guerra 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, 3d Marine Logistics Group, conduct an aerial delivery during Exercise Shinka 22.1 at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, June 13, 2022. Shinka exemplifies a shared commitment to realistic training that produces lethal, ready, and adaptable forces capable of decentralized operations across a wide range of missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Levi J. Guerra)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 07:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CAMP FUJI, JP 

