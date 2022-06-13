Exercise Shinka 22.1: Aerial Delivery

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, 3d Marine Logistics Group, conduct an aerial delivery during Exercise Shinka 22.1 at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, June 13, 2022. Shinka exemplifies a shared commitment to realistic training that produces lethal, ready, and adaptable forces capable of decentralized operations across a wide range of missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Levi J. Guerra)
|06.13.2022
|06.15.2022 07:28
|B-Roll
|847189
|220613-M-AJ435-767
|DOD_109058163
|00:03:11
|CAMP FUJI, JP
|0
|0
