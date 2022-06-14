Hanscom observes Juneteenth

Hanscom Air Force Base recognizes the importance of Juneteenth and how it shape our nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Roderick Berry)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 08:23
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|847187
|VIRIN:
|220614-F-PR861-582
|Filename:
|DOD_109058115
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT