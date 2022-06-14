Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hanscom observes Juneteenth

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Hanscom Air Force Base recognizes the importance of Juneteenth and how it shape our nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Roderick Berry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 08:23
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 847187
    VIRIN: 220614-F-PR861-582
    Filename: DOD_109058115
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    observance
    HAFB
    Hanscom AFB
    Juneteenth
    weeklyvideos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT