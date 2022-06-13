Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shinka 22.1: 3/2 Departs

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    06.13.2022

    Video by Sgt. Levi Guerra 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 2d Marines prepare to conduct the force-on-force phase of Exercise Shinka 22.1 at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, June 13, 2022. Shinka exemplifies a shared commitment to realistic training that produces lethal, ready, and adaptable forces capable of decentralized operations across a wide range of missions. 3/2 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Levi J. Guerra)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 07:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847185
    VIRIN: 220613-M-AJ435-463
    Filename: DOD_109058076
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: CAMP FUJI, JP 

    This work, Shinka 22.1: 3/2 Departs, by Sgt Levi Guerra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JGSDF
    3d Battalion
    Marines
    2d Marines
    3D MARDIV
    EABO
    Expeditionary Advance Base Operations
    Shinka 22.1

