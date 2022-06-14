Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Secretary General arrives in the Netherlands and meets with Dutch Prime Minister

    NETHERLANDS

    06.14.2022

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrives in the Netherlands and meets with the Dutch Prime Minister, Mr Mark Rutte, in The Hague on 14 June 2022
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 03:44
    Location: NL

