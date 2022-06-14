NATO Secretary General arrives in the Netherlands and meets with Dutch Prime Minister

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrives in the Netherlands and meets with the Dutch Prime Minister, Mr Mark Rutte, in The Hague on 14 June 2022
Usage rights
This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 03:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847176
|VIRIN:
|220614-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109057890
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|NL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT