    Yokota, Japan remember WWII fallen during U.S.-Japan Joint Memorial Service

    SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    06.11.2022

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Representatives from Yokota Air Base, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Shizuoka City attended a U.S.-Japan Joint Memorial Service June 11, 2022, at Mt. Shizuhata, Shizuoka city, Japan, to honor the fallen and reflect on acts of heroism showcased in the aftermath of a raid of Shizuoka City during World War II. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 02:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847171
    VIRIN: 220611-F-PM645-0001
    Filename: DOD_109057780
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: SHIZUOKA, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota, Japan remember WWII fallen during U.S.-Japan Joint Memorial Service, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    U.S.
    B-29
    Joint Memorial Service
    The Blackened Canteen

