Capt. Eric "Skosh" Bueltel shares with the #WolfPack the history of the 35th Fighter Squadron 'Pantons' from World War 1, through some of the greats who have helped 'Push It Up' and what being an F-16 pilot means to him.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 23:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847168
|VIRIN:
|220602-F-YO204-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109057657
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th Fighter Squadron 'Pantons' - History Video, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT