    35th Fighter Squadron 'Pantons' - History Video

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.02.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Eric "Skosh" Bueltel shares with the #WolfPack the history of the 35th Fighter Squadron 'Pantons' from World War 1, through some of the greats who have helped 'Push It Up' and what being an F-16 pilot means to him.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 23:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847168
    VIRIN: 220602-F-YO204-1001
    Filename: DOD_109057657
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: KR

    This work, 35th Fighter Squadron 'Pantons' - History Video, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base
    South Korea
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    U.S. Air Force
    35th Fighter Squadron
    Pantons

