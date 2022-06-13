Fuerzas Comando 2022 Physical Conditioning Test B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Partnered nations from the western hemisphere kick off Fuerzas Comando 2022 with a physical training test and opening ceremony in Tegucigalpa, Honduras on June 13, 2022. Fuerzas Comando multinational SOF skills competition showcases the diversity of the SOF community in the western hemisphere, strengthens our regional partnerships, and demonstrates the readiness and interoperability across regional boundaries.



(U.S. Army video by Spc. Christopher Sanchez)