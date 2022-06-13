Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Visiting units practice Agile Combat Employment concepts on Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.13.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 914th Air Refueling Wing conducts refueling operations and practices Agile Combat Employment concepts while staged on Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2022. Kadena’s strategic location, size and mix of capabilities makes it an invaluable staging platform for joint operations. Kadena conducts operations with associated units in support of the defense of Japan, as well as the U.S. efforts to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton).

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 21:44
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 847152
    VIRIN: 220613-F-IK699-001
    Filename: DOD_109057394
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    Kadena Air Base
    Refuel
    Joint Operations
    Indo-Pacific
    914th Air Refueling Wing
    Agile Combat Employment

