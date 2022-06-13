A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 914th Air Refueling Wing conducts refueling operations and practices Agile Combat Employment concepts while staged on Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2022. Kadena’s strategic location, size and mix of capabilities makes it an invaluable staging platform for joint operations. Kadena conducts operations with associated units in support of the defense of Japan, as well as the U.S. efforts to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton).
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 21:44
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|847152
|VIRIN:
|220613-F-IK699-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109057394
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Visiting units practice Agile Combat Employment concepts on Kadena, by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS
Kadena Air Base
Joint Operations
Indo-Pacific
914th Air Refueling Wing
Agile Combat Employment
