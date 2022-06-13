Visiting units practice Agile Combat Employment concepts on Kadena

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847152" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 914th Air Refueling Wing conducts refueling operations and practices Agile Combat Employment concepts while staged on Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 6, 2022. Kadena’s strategic location, size and mix of capabilities makes it an invaluable staging platform for joint operations. Kadena conducts operations with associated units in support of the defense of Japan, as well as the U.S. efforts to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton).