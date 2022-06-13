Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Police Games

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers and Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 17th Security Forces Squadron and San Angelo law enforcement came together to participate in 'Texas Police Games.' The event provided an opportunity to test endurance and strengthen relationships among base and local police professionals.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 17:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847141
    VIRIN: 220613-F-SN616-800
    Filename: DOD_109057130
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Goodfellow AFB
    17th Mission Support Group
    17th Security Forces
    Police Games

