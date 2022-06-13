Members of the 17th Security Forces Squadron and San Angelo law enforcement came together to participate in 'Texas Police Games.' The event provided an opportunity to test endurance and strengthen relationships among base and local police professionals.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 17:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847141
|VIRIN:
|220613-F-SN616-800
|Filename:
|DOD_109057130
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
