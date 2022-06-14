Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command celebrates Army's 247th birthday with run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    The U.S. Army Sustainment Command at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, conducted an Army Birthday run June 14 to celebrate the service's 247th birthday.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 17:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847138
    VIRIN: 220614-A-GN656-445
    Filename: DOD_109057067
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Sustainment Command celebrates Army's 247th birthday with run, by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RIA
    Army Birthday
    Army Birthday run

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT