The U.S. Army Sustainment Command at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, conducted an Army Birthday run June 14 to celebrate the service's 247th birthday.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 17:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847138
|VIRIN:
|220614-A-GN656-445
|Filename:
|DOD_109057067
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Sustainment Command celebrates Army's 247th birthday with run, by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT