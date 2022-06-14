Meet Sharita Figueroa with our Personnel Directorate. Figueroa is also the lead for AFMC's Barrier Analysis Working Group and AFIMSC's rep for the @AirForce's BAWG. Figueroa shares #YPride Month is an important part of our AFIMSC's diversity and inclusion efforts, and where you can find resources, whether you're part of the LGBTQ+ community or just want to know more.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 17:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|847135
|VIRIN:
|220614-F-HE309-539
|Filename:
|DOD_109057031
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, YPride Month: Sharita Figueroa, by Luke Allen and Malcolm McClendon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT