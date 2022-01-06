1st Infantry Division Best Squad

1st Infantry Division Soldiers competed in the 1ID Best Squad Competition at Fort Riley, Kansas, June 1-3, 2022. The Best Squad Competition is a single event used to select the U.S. Army Best Squad of the Year, Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and Soldier of the Year.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 15:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847110
|VIRIN:
|220601-A-ZL723-063
|Filename:
|DOD_109056653
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
