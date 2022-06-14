Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy 247th Birthday U.S. Army

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Jerry Duenes 

    Corpus Christi Army Depot

    Col Joseph H. Parker Commander of the Corpus Christi Army sends a birthday shout-out celebrating the United States Army 247th Birthday.

