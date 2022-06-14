Happy 247th Birthday U.S. Army

Col Joseph H. Parker Commander of the Corpus Christi Army sends a birthday shout-out celebrating the United States Army 247th Birthday.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 14:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847089
|VIRIN:
|220614-A-EP447-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109056380
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
