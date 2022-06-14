Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, Fort Jackson commander, and Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier, speak about the Army's 267th Birthday.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 14:03
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|847086
|VIRIN:
|061422-A-A4507-002
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_109056261
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, V6 & V7 Army Heritage Month message, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT