Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    V6 & V7 Army Heritage Month message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, Fort Jackson commander, and Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier, speak about the Army's 267th Birthday.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 14:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 847086
    VIRIN: 061422-A-A4507-002
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_109056261
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V6 & V7 Army Heritage Month message, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Michaelis
    Tavernier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT