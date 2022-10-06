Reserve Citizen Airmen pilots with the 732nd Airlift Squadron, 514th Air Mobility Wing conduct pre-flight checks at Naval Air Station Key West, Fla., June 10, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 14:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847065
|VIRIN:
|220610-F-DV652-2017
|Filename:
|DOD_109056129
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION KEY WEST, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 514th AMW Training Block Key West Fly-away, by SSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT