Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    514th AMW Training Block Key West Fly-away

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAVAL AIR STATION KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Evans  

    514th Air Mobility Wing/Public Affairs

    Reserve Citizen Airmen pilots with the 732nd Airlift Squadron, 514th Air Mobility Wing conduct pre-flight checks at Naval Air Station Key West, Fla., June 10, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 14:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847065
    VIRIN: 220610-F-DV652-2017
    Filename: DOD_109056129
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION KEY WEST, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 514th AMW Training Block Key West Fly-away, by SSgt Sean Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    JBMDL
    514 AMW
    732 AS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT