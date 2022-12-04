Mr. Blackmore - During the AFSC Commander's Summit April 12 and 13, 2022 at Tinker Air Force Base, leaders gave their thoughts about the growth of the Sustainment Center throughout the last 10 years.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 12:53
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|847048
|VIRIN:
|220412-F-UR719-256
|Filename:
|DOD_109055996
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Leaders talk AFSC 10th anniversary, by Lemitchel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT