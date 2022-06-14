Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Delivers Remarks at the 29th AFL-CIO Quadrennial Constitutional Convention

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    President Joe Biden Delivers Remarks on his Strategy of Building an Economy Around the Power and Possibilities of Working People—an Economy that Rewards Work, Not Just Wealth—at the 29th AFL-CIO Quadrennial Constitutional Convention

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 12:18
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:36:48
    Location: US

