Operation HERoes Honor Flight hosts Past and Present Kentucky Guard Gals on the Manifest

FRANKFORT - An all-women veteran group boarded an A320 Airbus out of the Blue Grass Airport for Washington, D.C., June 11, 2022, for an historic all-female veteran honor flight. Women veterans of all ages and branches gathered Friday evening in Frankfort at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History for a welcome reception ahead of take-off
|06.11.2021
|06.14.2022 11:47
|Video Productions
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KY, US
Operation HERoes Hosts Kentucky’s First All-Female Honor Flight
