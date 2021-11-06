Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation HERoes Honor Flight hosts Past and Present Kentucky Guard Gals on the Manifest

    FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jessica Elbouab 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    FRANKFORT - An all-women veteran group boarded an A320 Airbus out of the Blue Grass Airport for Washington, D.C., June 11, 2022, for an historic all-female veteran honor flight. Women veterans of all ages and branches gathered Friday evening in Frankfort at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History for a welcome reception ahead of take-off

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 11:47
    Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US 

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Operation HERoes Hosts Kentucky&rsquo;s First All-Female Honor Flight

    NGB
    Veterans
    Washington
    Kentucky Air Guard
    KYANG
    Honor Flight Kentucky

