    USAACE Soldiers Partake in Army Birthday Run!

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Sgt. Rydell Tomas 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Col. Chesley Thigpen, 733d Mission Support Group commander, speaks on camera to commemorate service members and the 247th Army anniversary during a post-wide run June 14, 2022 at Fort Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rydell Tomas)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 10:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 847032
    VIRIN: 220614-Z-QP400-1001
    Filename: DOD_109055694
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 

    This work, USAACE Soldiers Partake in Army Birthday Run!, by SGT Rydell Tomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

